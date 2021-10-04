KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Beautiful fall week ahead as we move further into October

KRBC Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a wet and soggy end to the month of September last week where a lot of the Big Country picked up about a months worth of rain in a day, we’ve got a drier and warmer forecast ahead to try to help us continue to dry out and enjoy this Fall weather.

Tonight: Cool and pleasant remains the best descriptors of our overnight weather. Low temps bottom out around 60 with calm winds and clear skies.

Tuesday: We’ve got about as seasonal of a day as we could ask for tomorrow! High temps will top out around the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. Winds stay on the calmer side

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

Trending stories