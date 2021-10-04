Beautiful fall week ahead as we move further into October

After a wet and soggy end to the month of September last week where a lot of the Big Country picked up about a months worth of rain in a day, we’ve got a drier and warmer forecast ahead to try to help us continue to dry out and enjoy this Fall weather.

Tonight: Cool and pleasant remains the best descriptors of our overnight weather. Low temps bottom out around 60 with calm winds and clear skies.

Tuesday: We’ve got about as seasonal of a day as we could ask for tomorrow! High temps will top out around the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. Winds stay on the calmer side