Big cold front tonight drops temperatures substantially for Saturday

If you’ve got outdoor plans tomorrow, rethink your wardrobe if you were planning on wearing a t-shirt and shorts! Temperatures will drop by as much as 30 degrees from Friday’s high temps by Saturday afternoon with a quick rebound by Sunday.

Tonight: Our next cold front will blow in overnight and bring with it still strong winds at times. Low temps overnight will drop to the mid 30s and lower 40s. Winds stay breezy at around 25 to 30 mph at times.

Saturday: Much cooler temps settle in for the entire day. High temps will stay in the 50s rather than the 80s with a strong breeze at times of around 20 to 30 mph gusts.

Sunday: We’ve got a quick rebound in temperatures on the way! High temps are climbing from the 50s from Saturday closer to the mid and upper 60s for the afternoon today. Winds continue to slow a bit, with gusts upwards of 20 to 25 mph possible.