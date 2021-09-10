KTAB Your Weather Authority
Friday evening forecast: a sweater weather worthy night ahead

KRBC Weather

Meteorologist Susana Harbert

Friday, September 10th, 2021

Tonight: Clear, starry night ahead with overnight lows dropping into the mid-upper 60’s with winds from the south-southeast around 10 mph.

SEPTEMBER 11TH: West Texas fair and rodeo will be in full swing with mid to upper 90’s feeling very summer-like and dry in the big country. Hazy conditions continue due to fires up north. Winds will be from the south around 10 mph.

Future Discussion: Warm, seasonal day ahead with temperatures in the mix of the 90’s. Overnight lows will be in the mix of the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. With a few rain chances come the middle of next week isolated in nature due to a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico.

Trending stories