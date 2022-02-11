Friday, February 11th, 2021

Tonight: Mostly clear tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper 30’s. Windy conditions from the north-northeast between 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times.

Tomorrow: Starting the day off with cooler temperatures thanks to that cold front that moved into the region yesterday afternoon. Mostly sunny skies following a chance (10%) for an isolated shower. Temperatures topping out into the low 50’s with overnight lows falling into the low 30’s.

Future Discussion: Super Bowl LVI will start off seasonal with temperatures warming up into the lower 60’s. So make sure you grab a light sweater. Heading into Valentine’s day temperatures will top out in the low 70’s before two cold front arrive next week with our first chance at severe weather.