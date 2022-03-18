Friday, March 18th, 2022

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with clouds clearing throughout the night, as winds continue from the north-northwest switching towards the south between 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s for a cooler than normal night.

Tomorrow: Hazy skies will rule the day as the winds shift back from the south between 5-15 mph brining all the smoke and possibly creating respiratory issues across the big country due to the ongoing fires. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70’s with overnight lows into the upper 40’s.

Future Discussion: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the upper 70’s as we welcoming in the official start of spring. Lets have a look at what we can expect ahead shall we? NOAA has published the Spring outlook for 2022. Unfortunately, we are looking at warmer and drier conditions this spring, although we do have a few promising rain chances ahead through Tuesday morning.