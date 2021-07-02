Friday evening forecast: mild temperatures, unbearable humidity and a plethora of rain chances

Friday, July 2nd, 2021

Tonight: Partly cloudy conditions with overnight lows falling into the low 70’s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 10-15 mph. Pop-up showers in summer fashion are expected to accumulate <1/10″ , this rain chance holds steady at 50%

Tomorrow: Partly sunny conditions with pop-up showers ranging from 1/2″-3/4″. Our main weather-maker will arrive Saturday afternoon and your local meteorologist recommends you don’t leave home without the umbrella. Overnight lows are once again expected to be in the low 70’s.

Future Discussion: 4th of July comes with pop-up showers all day across the big country. If you plan to be hitting the grill make sure you have a plan B just in case weather rains on the parade. Overall the accumulation is expected around 1/4″-1/2″ of rain with southerly winds ranging 5-10 mph. Expected temperatures to remain in the 80’s with feels like temperatures in the 90’s as rain chances hold on strong. Overnight lows will be in the low 70’s. So, keep hydrated and remember, if you hear thunder roar, it’s time to head indoors.