Ida strengthens in the Gulf; Beautiful and mild weekend for the Big Country

Hurricane Ida strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Friday afternoon, with current models suggesting it could grow to a Category 4 as it nears landfall in Louisiana Sunday evening into Monday morning. As for the Big Country, we’ve got some great, calm and mild weather on the way as we push into the final weekend of August coming up!

Tonight: Mild as low temps remain in the 70s. Winds stay relaxed at less than 10 mph with mostly clear skies expected.

Saturday: A warm but not exactly really hot day is on the way! High temps reach up to the lower 90s generally. We could see a few isolated showers throughout the afternoon hours but nothing widespread or substantial in terms of rainfall amounts.

Sunday: Similar to Saturday actually! High temps will remain around 90 degrees. Winds stay light, we’re throwing in a small chance for a few more isolated showers in the afternoon and evening hours but of similar effect to Saturdays chances.