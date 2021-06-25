KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Big changes ahead as we get closer to July

After an up and down week of high temperatures we’re looking to trend more downward over the next several days after a cold front and daily rain chances settle in by late this weekend and early next week.

Tonight: Mild and humid is the name of the game again. Low temps bottom out in the 70s with still a strong breeze of around 10 to 20 mph sticking around.

Saturday: A gorgeous day! High temps will remain warm in the mid 90s with strong winds of up to 30 to 35 mph gusts are possible. A late evening/overnight cold front will usher in some late evening and overnight rain and storms that will generally last throughout Sunday and well into next week.

Sunday: A cooler and cloudier day in store. High temps will remain in the 80s with winds calming way down and a 40% chance of scattered to widespread-at-times rain and storms is expected. No severe weather is really anticipated but we could still certainly see some lightning and thunder at times.

