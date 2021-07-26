KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: A hot start to the end of July!

We’re approaching the start of August and unfortunately, the hottest month of the year is likely going to get started off on the hottest foot we’ve seen so far this year!

Tonight: Warm and humid with low temps staying in the mid to upper 70s. Winds stay calm at 5 to 15 mph with some cloud cover settling in as well.

Tuesday: Another scorching hot day across the area! High temps will be flirting with the century mark all afternoon as we get into the upper 90s. Winds aren’t going to help with the heat as they’ll stay less than 15 mph all day.