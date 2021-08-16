KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Continued rain and storms the next few days

KTAB Your Weather Authority
After a relatively wet and cool weekend to shuffle us into the second half of August we’re continuing that trend for most of this week coming up!

Tonight: More cloud cover will stick around as small rain chances linger overnight. Temperatures will bottom out around 70 degrees with winds staying at around 5 -15 mph.

Tuesday: We’ll continue to see scattered and at times widespread rain and storms throughout the day again. High temperatures will fluctuate a bit throughout the Big Country thanks to the sporadic cloud cover and rain-cooled air. If you don’t see any rain/cloud cover I’m expecting the highest afternoon temps to reach into the low to mid 90s.

