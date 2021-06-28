KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Daily rain chances as we push into July

An unusually active weather pattern is continuing on as we push into the end of June and beginning of July, keeping us cooler and wetter for the next several days.

Tonight: Nothing out of the ordinary. Some scattered to isolated showers are expected to linger but will generally dry up overnight. Low temps will remain around 70 degrees with calm winds.

Tuesday: Another day similar to Monday. On and off rain showers and storms are anticipated across the area so make sure you grab that umbrella/rain gear if you’re heading into town. High temps, like today, could also remain in the 70s and some lower 80s are expected.