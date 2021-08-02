KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Mild start to a beautiful week!

Most of the Big Country today has been around 5 to even more than 10 degrees cooler than “typical” afternoon high temps this time of year! While that’s not what this entire forecast has in store it’s definitely looking pleasant at least for the next couple of days.

Tonight: Cooler temps prevail as we settle down into the 60s overnights. Winds remain light at around 5 to 15 mph with clear to mostly clear skies as well.

Tuesday: Another gorgeous day! High temps will clear about 90° across the area thanks to continuing effects of the cold front that passed through last night/this morning. Winds stay light at around 5 to 15 mph with partly cloudy skies similar to today.