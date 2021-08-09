KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Staying hot with little relief in store

More gorgeous, hot summer weather is hanging around for the foreseeable future. High temps will slowly decline by the weekend coming up but we’re talking mid 90s instead of upper 90s. Winds are going to start to fade a bit as well heading into the weekend coming up.

Tonight: Another standard middle-of-August night ahead. Temperatures will drop into the 70s with a moderate amount of humidity and a slight breeze of around 5 to 15 mph. Skies will remain clear to mostly clear.

Tuesday: Gorgeous and hot! High temps will reach back into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Winds won’t relax just yet as they stay around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph.