KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Drier and warmer as we head into the weekend!

We’ve seen a handful of showers across the area so far today, with not much more left in the tank for seeing any more rain in the foreseeable future. High temps will begin to climb back closer to the century mark with winds getting gustier as well over the next few days.

Tonight: Mild and humid thanks to some rain across the area. Low temps will stay in the 70s as winds stay on the lighter side as well at around 5 to 15 mph.

Friday: Temps are heating up! Highs will reach back into the mid 90s as we leave the more mild afternoon temps behind for now. Winds will remain a light breeze of 5 to 15 mph but could see some gusts as high as 20 mph at times.