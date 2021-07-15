KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Small rain chances with consistent temperatures ahead

We’ll keep a fairly quiet weather pattern as we push into the next couple of days, but that’s going to change as we move into next week with a cold front and more widespread rain chances expected for the Big Country.

Tonight: No surprises here! Low temps in the 70s with a few more clouds and even potentially a shower or two across our western counties. Winds will stay a slight breeze of around 5 to 15 mph.

Friday: A beautiful end to the week! High temps are going to stay warm in the low to mid 90s. Winds will stay strong at times at around 25 mph gusts with more on and off cloud cover expected.