KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Turning up the heat for the weekend

Our next big heat wave is here! Luckily it’s looking like we’ll be spared the widespread triple digits for the next 5 to 7 days but there’s no telling when those will head our way!

Tonight: Humid, mild and breezy weather is sticking around tonight. Low temps stay in the 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Friday: A gorgeous end to what’s overall been a pretty mild week in general. High temps will be around average in the mid 90s across the area. Winds will actually be pretty strong at times at upwards of 25 mph. Skies should remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times with a small chance of seeing a light shower or two across the area.