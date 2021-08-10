KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: A weak cold front and rain chances by the weekend ahead

We are looking at a pleasant bit of relief in store as we push closer to the middle of August. High temps will stay hot over the next couple of days before we start to see a slight increase in cloud cover and some rain chances introduced ahead of the cold front by Saturday.

Tonight: Mild overnight temps in the mid 70s will help continue this typical summertime trend across the Big Country. Winds will relax slightly to around 5 to 15 mph with mostly clear skies expected.

Wednesday: Expect more of the same as the last few days. High temps will stay in the upper 90s and lower 100s with winds gusting as high as 25 mph at times. Mostly sunny skies should remain with potentially a few more upper level possible.