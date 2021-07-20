KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Mild temps are on the clock as a warming trend settles in by the weekend

KRBC Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’ll continue to see mild temperatures at least through tomorrow before we start to see 90s and potentially 100s become more widespread/prevalent as we push into the final days of July coming up!

Tonight: Expect mild and borderline cool overnight lows in the 60s. Winds stay relaxed at around 5 to 15 mph with a few clouds.

Wednesday: We’re not heating up too quickly! High temps will stay mild in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds that might have a small chance of dropping some rain on parts of the Big Country.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories