KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Mild temps are on the clock as a warming trend settles in by the weekend

We’ll continue to see mild temperatures at least through tomorrow before we start to see 90s and potentially 100s become more widespread/prevalent as we push into the final days of July coming up!

Tonight: Expect mild and borderline cool overnight lows in the 60s. Winds stay relaxed at around 5 to 15 mph with a few clouds.

Wednesday: We’re not heating up too quickly! High temps will stay mild in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds that might have a small chance of dropping some rain on parts of the Big Country.