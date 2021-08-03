KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Mild temps with rain possible Thursday

The effects of that cold front from Monday morning will continue to be felt until roughly Thursday! High temps will remain closer to 90 degrees until we see winds ramp up out of the south and with it spike the temperatures back closer to triple digits by the weekend.

Tonight: Not as cool as last night but still pleasant in the 60s. Winds stay calm at around 5 to 15 mph with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Middle of the week, beautiful day ahead! High temps are going to reach more-so into the lower 90s but I’m still anticipating some upper 80s as well. Winds are going to be slightly breezier at around 10-20 mph with mostly sunny skies again.

