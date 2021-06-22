KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Significantly hotter temps settling for the next few days

These cooler temps just don’t last forever, especially this time of year! It was a great respite from the heat we’ve been seeing, but that same heat is back beginning again tomorrow and through the rest of the week.

Tonight: Another mild night is ahead as low temps drop into the low to mid 70s only. Humidity will increase as will the winds to around 10 to 20 mph overnight.

Wednesday: Today’s going to be a bit of a shock after a cooler Tuesday. High temps will jump by as much as 10 to 15 degrees as we get back into the mid 90s. Winds will also ramp up to as high as 25 to 30 mph with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds to go around.