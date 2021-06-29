KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Staying cool to finish out June

We’re gearing up for the July 4th weekend and it’s looking like it’ll be a cooler and potentially wet weekend across the Big Country, so plan accordingly!

Tonight: Mild and humid as low temps bottom out in the low 70s with calm winds and mostly cloudy skies again.

Wednesday: High temps will stay in the 80s as another cool and mostly cloudy day is in store. Rain chances will be similar to the last couple of days with on and off rain showers and storms throughout the day so keep that umbrella handy!