A hot start to meteorological Fall!

Looking back at August it was about as average as we could ask for overall in terms of temperatures – clocking in at -.7° cooler than normal averaged out. On the rain front, this was one of the top 15 driest Augusts we’ve had on record but we’re still up on the year thanks to a wet Spring.

Tonight: Mild and calm with low temps staying the mid 70s. Skies stay clear with calm winds of around 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Another hot but not scorching afternoon is on the way! High temps will remain in the mid 90s again tomorrow with winds remaining on the lighter side at around 5 to 15 mph with plenty of sunny skies expected.