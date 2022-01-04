Another strong cold front could bring coldest temperatures of the season by the middle of the week

We’ll be playing ping-pong with highs and lows across the Big Country for the foreseeable future. Today was a beautiful day, tomorrow a cold front will chill us off yet again – similar to what we saw New Years weekend.

Tonight: A large portion of the Big Country will dip back down into the low to mid 30s generally. Winds will lighten up as well with clear skies hanging around.

Wednesday: A morning cold front will begin to knock temperatures down throughout the day, so if you’re heading out the door in the morning, keep that jacket handy the entire day. High temps should reach the mid to upper 50s but then begin to rapidly drop following the effects of the front. Winds will gust briefly in the afternoon up to 25 mph at times. Sunny skies prevail with overnight lows Wednesday night getting back down into the low to mid 20s.