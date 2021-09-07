KTAB Your Weather Authority
Beautiful and hot week ahead as we move closer to the middle of September

While there are a few potential changes on the way, the biggest consistency we’ll have the next 5 days is that heat will be a mainstay across the Big Country with little change until potentially early to middle next week.

Tonight: Lows in the 70s with a light breeze of around 5 to 15 mph. Skies will stay partly cloudy – similar to today with some extra humidity to go with it!

Wednesday: We are expecting a weak/barely noticeable cold front to pass through the Big Country in the morning to midday hours. This could bring a few areas of isolated showers across the area at times tomorrow but not widespread or long-lasting. High temps will stay in the mid 90s thanks to a few more clouds and a slight breeze out of the north at around 10 to 20 mph at times.

