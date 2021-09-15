Eyeing more summer-like temperatures as we move closer to the start of Fall

Summer is holding on as we move to within a week of the Fall season kicking off next week! High temps will remain consistent in the mid 90s through this coming weekend and early next week with the hint of a potential cold front pushing through the Big Country by the middle of next week.

Tonight: Cool and pleasant as low temps drop back down into the mid 60s. Winds will stay light as well at around 5 to 15 mph with clear skies remaining.

Thursday: Another beautiful and slightly warmer day ahead! High temps will generally leave the upper 80s behind for mostly lower 90s across the Big Country. Winds are going to remain light at around 5 to 15 mph with more mostly sunny skies expected.