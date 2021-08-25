KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Hot and sunny at home; Uncertainty in the tropics

KRBC Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s a forecast that isn’t that unusual for this time of year – hot weather across the big Country but not too unbearable, light winds, plenty of sunshine and tropical activity galore across the Atlantic Ocean. There’s quite a bit to dissect in this forecast!

Tonight: Mild temps will prevail yet again as we stay in the 70s. Winds stay light at around 5 to 15 mph with clear skies again.

Thursday: Another beautiful and slightly milder day! High temps remain in the mid to upper 90s again but we’ll drop a degree or two from Wednesday. Winds won’t change much at around 5 to 15 mph with more mostly sunny to sunny skies all day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

Trending stories