Hot and sunny at home; Uncertainty in the tropics

It’s a forecast that isn’t that unusual for this time of year – hot weather across the big Country but not too unbearable, light winds, plenty of sunshine and tropical activity galore across the Atlantic Ocean. There’s quite a bit to dissect in this forecast!

Tonight: Mild temps will prevail yet again as we stay in the 70s. Winds stay light at around 5 to 15 mph with clear skies again.

Thursday: Another beautiful and slightly milder day! High temps remain in the mid to upper 90s again but we’ll drop a degree or two from Wednesday. Winds won’t change much at around 5 to 15 mph with more mostly sunny to sunny skies all day.