It doesn’t get any better than this as we move into December

This forecast is something of dreams and fairytales! Who would’ve thought that we’d be sunny and 75 to kick off December! Last year we’d already seen snow and several days of freezing temperatures. So far this year only one time have we dipped down just below the 32° mark.

Tonight: Cool temps will prevail as we get down into the 40s again. Winds stay light with just a few clouds expected to pass through.

Tuesday: Another gorgeous Spring-like day ahead! High temps will stay in the 70s with plenty of sunshine and a little bit of a breeze at around 10 to 20 mph.