KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Another Summer-like week ahead

As we move into the middle of June this week high temps are climbing again into the 90s each day with luckily not quite as much humidity as last week!

Tonight: Mild overnight temps are dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will stay calm to relaxed at less than 10 mph with mostly clear skies to go with it.

Tuesday: A warm and borderline hot afternoon is on the way! High temps will climb generally into the low to mid 90s with a slight breeze of around 5 to 15 mph. Skies should remain mostly sunny all day.