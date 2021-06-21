KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Kicking off Summer a little cooler

A cold front today swept through the Big Country, bringing cooler temperatures, stronger winds and drier air!

Tonight: Actually cool temperatures will settle in as low temps drop down close to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds relax as the night progresses, but generally expect a calmer night of around 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: A very pleasant day is in store! High temps will remain in the mid 80s for most of the area. Dewpoints will remain in the 50s and lower 60s the entire day which will help the humidity quite a bit and winds will stay calm all day at less than 15 mph.