KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Losing the rain chances, keeping the heat

Pushing into what will now be the middle of July we’re still waiting on those triple digit temps to pop up in the forecast which I am more than okay with! More “average” temperatures are a drier forecast are heading our way as we move into this week ahead.

Tonight: Mild and humid as low temps stay in the 60s and lower 70s. Winds will relax slightly to around 5 to 15 mph with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday: Another hot day ahead! High temps will climb back into the low to mid 90s yet again. Winds are going to ramp up a bit to around 20 mph at its peak gusts with mostly sunny to sunny skies expected.

