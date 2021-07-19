KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Rain chances dry up for the next few days

KRBC Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re gearing up for the last full week of July this week and with it, more unseasonably cool weather until next weekend, where high temps could climb back up into the upper 90s as we push closer to the end of July.

Tonight: Cool/mild temperatures will settle in across the area as we get back down into the mid to upper 60s. Skies should remain mostly clear with potentially a stray shower or two moving through the area at times.

Tuesday: Another beautiful day is on the way! High temps will stay in the mid to upper 80s with a strong breeze of around 10 to 20 mph lasting throughout the night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories