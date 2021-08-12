KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Cooler and wetter trend moving into the weekend ahead

A pleasant cooling trend is on its way back to the Big Country! After a streak of upper 90s and lower 100s and strong winds we’re starting to trend down closer to the lower 90s over the weekend with less wind, more cloud cover and potentially some scattered rain showers and storms mixed in across the Big Country as well.

Tonight: Low temps across the area will remain in the 70s. Winds slow down to around 5 to 15 mph with partly cloudy skies full of upper level clouds mostly.

Friday: You’ll start to notice changes coming mostly in the form of some more cloud cover throughout the day. High temps will relax slightly into the mid 90s with winds slowing down as well to less than 20 mph the whole day. We could see a handful of stray showers in the afternoon/evening hours across a very limited amount of the Big Country.