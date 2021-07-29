KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Gorgeous weekend ahead; Rain chances next week

It’s a bit of an up-and-down forecast for the area over the next week or so. High temps will remain in the 90s for at least the weekend but a cold front early next week could knock those down into the 80s at times for parts of next week.

Tonight: A typical summertime night is on the way. Low temps will drop down only into the mid to upper 70s again. Winds will remain light at around 5 to 15 mph with clear skies overall.

Friday: An average day is in store. High temps will top out generally around the mid 90s. Winds will stay light at around 5 to 15 mph and similar to previous days this week, a small chance of seeing a stray shower or two across the area will be possible in the afternoon hours.