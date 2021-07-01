KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: More numerous rain chances as we push into Independence Day weekend!

Chances are over the next few days most of the Big Country will see some rain, heavy at times, light at others. If you’ve got outdoor plans at any point this weekend it would be a good idea to have the option to move indoors in case a stray shower or storms passes over!

Tonight: Mild and quiet with low temps bottoming out in the low 70s yet again. Winds will stay light at around 5 to 15 mph all night.

Friday: Overall it’ll be a great start to the holiday weekend! High temps stay mild in the mid 80s, with some afternoon/evening showers and storms possible across parts of the Big Country. Winds stay relaxed for the most part at around 5 to 15 mph all day.