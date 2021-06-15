KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Continued hot and sunny weather to finish out the Spring season

Gearing up for the last 4 days of Spring time is going to have you reaching for your water bottle more often than not if you’re going to be outside. There’s not much relief from the heat in this forecast for the next several days.

Tonight: Mild temps as lows drop to around the 70 degree mark. Winds remain less than 10 mph generally with mostly clear skies expected.

Wednesday: A beautiful and slightly warmer day than today. High temps will climb into the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon hours. Winds will stay fairly light at around 10 to 15 mph with mostly sunny skies expected.