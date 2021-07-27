KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Slight rain chances ahead

That’s right! A small chance to see a handful of showers will stick around for the next couple of days across parts of the Big Country. Temperatures also will drop ever so slightly, dipping away from the 100s and more into the 90s.

Tonight: Warm and summery as low temps for some fail to even reach the upper 70s. Winds won’t be very strong staying less than 15 mph generally.

Wednesday: Middle of the week – middle of the road on the forecast too! High temps will be right around the average mark in the mid 90s. Winds won’t bring much relief as they maintain their fairly calm speed of less than 15 mph. We could see some extra cloud cover and even a few showers pop up in the afternoon hours for some of the Big Country.