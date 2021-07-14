KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Scattered rain chances and warm temperatures persist the next few days

While the rain chances aren’t the biggest we’ve ever seen, we could see a few blips pop up on radar at times over the next few days. What is guaranteed is continued warm afternoon temperatures for the foreseeable future.

Tonight: Mild temps prevail yet again as lows drop down into the 60s and lower 70s. Skies will become partly cloudy to mostly clear at times with a slight breeze of around 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday: It should be a quiet day with strong winds at times. High temps are back into the low to mid 90s for everyone. Winds could gusts as high as 25 mph at times with skies becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny throughout the day.