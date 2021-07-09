KRBC Weekend Forecast: Staying warm with some rain chances

After what’s been a “cool” or rather more of a mild and wet start to the month of July will continue its trend for the next several days as we get closer to the middle of the month.

Tonight: Mild temps will prevail yet again as humidity levels remain high. Low temps are expected to settle at around 70 degrees with winds picking up overnight to around 10 to 20 mph. Skies will remain partly cloudy.

Saturday: A gorgeous, windy and warm day ahead! High temps will reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s yet again. Winds are expected to peak as high as 25 mph throughout the day with little in the way of rain chances possible.

Sunday: Beginning as early as late Saturday night, a 30% chance of rain will sweep through the area, bringing with it at times moderate to heavy rainfall for parts of the Big Country. High temps will remain in the low to mid 90s with high humidity/dewpoints creating some uncomfortable feels-like temps in the afternoon hours.