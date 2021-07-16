KRBC Weekend Forecast: Warm and quiet weekend before cooler temps and rain chances next week

Gorgeous weather is sticking around for the weekend! High temps in the 90s and a mix of sunshine and cloud cover before more widespread rain chances and significantly cooler temperatures move in for a majority of next week!

Tonight: Mild and humid as lows stay in the 70s. Winds will stay on the calmer side at around 5 to 15 mph with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Beautiful all day! High temps will stay on the warmer side in the mid 90s but we’ll also see a solid breeze of around 10 to 20 mph all day as well. Skies are going to fluctuate between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy at times.

Sunday: Another gorgeous day, just with a little more cloud cover to go around! High temps remain in the mid 90s as winds weaken a little to around 5 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies are expected to be a staple of the day with some sunshine peeking through as well.