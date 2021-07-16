KTAB Your Weather Authority

KRBC Weekend Forecast: Warm and quiet weekend before cooler temps and rain chances next week

KRBC Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gorgeous weather is sticking around for the weekend! High temps in the 90s and a mix of sunshine and cloud cover before more widespread rain chances and significantly cooler temperatures move in for a majority of next week!

Tonight: Mild and humid as lows stay in the 70s. Winds will stay on the calmer side at around 5 to 15 mph with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Beautiful all day! High temps will stay on the warmer side in the mid 90s but we’ll also see a solid breeze of around 10 to 20 mph all day as well. Skies are going to fluctuate between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy at times.

Sunday: Another gorgeous day, just with a little more cloud cover to go around! High temps remain in the mid 90s as winds weaken a little to around 5 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies are expected to be a staple of the day with some sunshine peeking through as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories