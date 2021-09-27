Much needed rain is finally on the way this week for the Big Country!

After almost 3 months with less than 3/4 of an inch of rain total we finally have rain chances in the forecast with the promise of at least half an inch and potentially as many as 3″-5″ of rainfall totals across good portion of the Big Country.

Tonight: Nothing spectacular expected overnight as mild and humid temperatures stick around. Lows in the 60s and even lower 70s will make it feel more like an August night and not later September. Winds remain a light breeze of around 5 to 15 mph as skies become partly cloudy.

Tuesday: Humidity and stickiness will remain the name of the game all day. High temps should still reach up into the lower 90s before a line of showers and storms kicks up in the afternoon/evening hours. We could see some large hail and strong winds as the line moves to the east throughout the evening. Winds are also going to be a bit stronger at around 10 to 20 mph throughout the day.