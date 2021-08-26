Pleasant weekend weather ahead; Tropical Storm Ida forms near the Gulf

As we gear up for this final weekend of August there are a few changes in store. Nothing crazy for the Big Country but temps will fade down into the low to mid 90s rather than the mid to upper 90s we’ve been seeing. Tropical Storm Ida has formed and could potentially become Hurricane Ida by tomorrow and this weekend before it makes landfall near Louisiana. There’s more information inside the forecast!

Tonight: Mild temps will remain in the mid 70s across the Big Country. Winds won’t be of much to note as they’ll remain the same as today at around 5 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight.

Friday: Another beautiful Summer day! High temps will peak in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. Winds will stay on the calmer side at around 5 to 15 mph with partly cloudy skies throughout the day.