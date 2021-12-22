Potentially record-breaking warm snap on the way for the Christmas weekend!

After what’s been an unusually and currently record breaking warm month of December, we’ll continue to stretch the lead moving into Christmas weekend. High temps will climb closer to the mid-80 degree mark for most of the Big Country for the big day, with several days of 80s or close to it over the next 4 to 5 days.

Tonight: Slightly more mild but still chilly, overnight lows will dip down into the 40s. Winds remain calm at around 5 to 15 mph with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday: Today will remind you more of Easter than Christmas as high temps climb up to around 80 degrees. Winds are also going to be on the breezier side gusting up to 30 mph throughout the afternoon hours primarily. Enjoy the warmth, some of the Big Country could reach close to 90 degrees at times this weekend coming up.