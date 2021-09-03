Rain chances in store for Labor Day weekend!

While we aren’t expecting a gully-washer of a weekend, you might want to grab an umbrella or two if you’re planning on being outside Sunday or Monday (Labor Day).

Tonight: Mild and humid as low temps remain in the 70s again. Winds will stay on the lighter side of things around 5 to 15 mph with mostly clear skies expected.

Saturday: A gorgeous day! High temps will stay hot in the mid to upper 90s with a little more cloud cover and potentially a stray shower or two but nothing to ruin any outdoor plans for long. Winds are going to stay slightly breezy at around 5 to 15 mph out of the southeast.

Sunday: A morning/mid-day cold front is expected to sweep through the Big Country and bring with it some scattered to widespread showers or storms that could last through a good portion of the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures are expected remain closer to the mid 90s with winds flipping to the north behind the cold front and staying light at around 5 to 15 mph.

Labor Day: That cold fronts effects will be felt even more throughout the day. High temps will hover around 90 degrees with more isolated to scattered showers at times but not lasting all day. Winds are going to stay less than 15 mph generally across the Big Country.