Seasonal weather ahead for the middle of September

No huge relief from the heat ahead but at least we’ll stay closer to average high temps in the low to mid 90s!

Tonight: Cool and pleasant with low temps dropping down into the 60s for most. Winds stay light at around 5 to 15 mph with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday: Gorgeous day overall! High temps will stay right around seasonal within a few degrees of 90. Winds will also remain a light breeze at around 5 to 15 mph throughout and skies should stay sunny with just a few clouds popping in for a visit. There’s also a small outlier of a chance that we see some isolated showers at times in the afternoon hours as well.