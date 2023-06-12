ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Severe storms could be moving into the Big Country Monday afternoon – below is a breakdown of what to expect from the BCH Storm Team.

Monday: A unique set of situations will be ongoing this afternoon with the atmosphere as unstable. Upper level forcings show a deepening low pressure to the left with a high pressure centered on Texas. Under normal circumstances, conditions would be calm and quiet. However, a dry-line out west with a stationary front will cause the perfect storm to occur at the triple point (location of dry-line and front). This front will go from a cold front to a stationary front as warm air pushes north.

WPC surface map entailing the conditions present at the surface.

Timeline:

The storm prediction center has increased the storm potential from slight to enhanced to include Abilene. The main concerns with these storms will be very large hail 3″+ (think softball sized), damaging wind speeds and a few tornadoes not ruled out. Flooding risk is low but no-zero out east.

Further breaking down the hazards to the Big Country, the main risk for hail is in the enhanced portion including portions of Taylor, Coleman, Brown, Mills, Eastland, Callahan, Stephens and Shackelford counties. The threat for tornadoes is not zero as CAPE values are 4,000 J/kg well over what is needed to fuel supercells quickly. The wind threat is still a low to elevated risk across the region with gusts up to 75 mph possible. Although the conditions favor only a few severe storms as compared to numerous through the early afternoon, do not be fooled. Any storm that forms will have the ability to grow in intensity and height very quickly.

It is important to know the difference between watch, warning and emergency. I wouldn’t be surprised if the storm prediction center issued a severe thunderstorm watch or a tornado watch.

During a watch, be prepared as conditions are favorable for development. A warning means that severe conditions are occurring or about to occur, take action immediately. An emergency is when there is catastrophic damage to lives and property, continue to take action.

Here are a few things to note when dealing with severe weather: If severe weather is at the minimum conditions for a severe storm, it is considered a baseline threat. If conditions worsen, then the threat becomes considerable with strong wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Lastly, if a storm is considered destructive with up to baseball sized hail the NWS will send out a wireless emergency alert directly to those in the affected area.

Conditions are primed for an eventful evening. Until then stay weather aware and don’t forget to download the BCH to go mobile app. We will keep you up to date on storms before, during and after the storms.