Slight warmup on the way for the first weekend of Fall ahead!

Before anyone starts getting worried, no, we aren’t expecting any heat even close to what we saw on Monday. However, 90° could be a common theme over the weekend and even into early next week.

Tonight: Chilly temperatures will return as we get down into the mid 50s across the area. Winds will also pick up slightly to around 5 to 15 mph so it will certainly feel cool! I’d recommend a light jacket for the morning hours tomorrow.

Thursday: As we the winds return back to the south and increase to around 5 to 15 mph we’ll see temperatures climb ever so slightly as well. High temps in the afternoon are expected to hit mostly the mid 80s, but we could see a few areas approach the 90° by the hottest parts of the day.