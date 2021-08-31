This heat is sticking around as September moves in tomorrow

Not a ton of changes ahead for the Big Country aside from some more light rain chances again tomorrow afternoon/evening and a slightly stronger breeze by the weekend!

Tonight: Mild but not terribly humid as low temps drop into the 70s. Winds will remain a light breeze of around 5 to 15 mph and skies should stay mostly clear to clear.

Wednesday: Warm but still fairly pleasant – at least in the shade! High temps will reach back into the mid 90s as winds stay on the calmer side of things at around 5 to 15 mph all day. I’m also throwing in a small chance for seeing more light to moderate shower activity throughout the afternoon and evening hours.