KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Another gorgeous, mild day on the way tomorrow!

More beautiful and comfortable weather is on the way again for the start of the second half of the week! Shortly after however, high temps are going to begin the climb closer to the triple digits by the weekend and next week.

Tonight: Another cool night generally as low temps bottom out in the 60s. Winds are going to begin to pick up slightly to around 5 to 15 mph and clear to mostly clear skies prevail.

Thursday: A gorgeous day all-around! High temps will hover around 90 degrees with a little bit more of a breeze to make the day feel even cooler than today! Winds could gust as high as 20 mph at times with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. I’m throwing in a very small chance of seeing a few isolated showers in the afternoon hours across part of the Big Country.