KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Cooler temps ahead for the Big Country

While it’s definitely been hot outside these last few days, we’ve definitely seen hotter! I know that’s not saying much but we are expecting a pleasant cooldown by the weekend thanks to a weak front, more cloud cover and potentially more rain chances across the area.

Tonight: More consistent weather is sticking around overnight. Low temps stay in the 70s all night with a slight breeze of around 5 to 15 mph. Some upper level clouds will remain persistent as well.

Thursday: Another gorgeous day is on the way! High temps will remain hot though as we stay up close to the century mark for the hottest parts of the afternoon. Winds will stay on the stronger side again today but will begin to fade as we push into the weekend.