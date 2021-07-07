KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Drier pattern setting up for the rest of the week

After a cool and wet start to the month of July, we’ll get back into a more “typical” weather pattern that will see afternoon high temps climb back closer the the seasonal/average mark in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight: Humid and mild as low temps drop into the 70s. Skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy with calm winds of around 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday: A beautiful day is on the way! High temps will climb back into the lower 90s across the board. Winds remain fairly relaxed all day with no rain chances in sight all day.